PM Narendra Modi's speech on Coronavirus should have been held in the morning feels Anurag Kashyap; Read Tweet

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter to suggest how PM Narendra Modi should have held his speech regarding Coronavirus lockdown in the morning instead of the evening, or at least later in the afternoon.

PM Narendra Modi's speech at 8 pm yesterday has sure left everyone wondering what is going to be the way ahead given the 21 days of lockdown he has announced. While this has been done for the well being of the nation, the lockdown is to be effective from 12 am on March 25, 2020, and that in turn, seems to have evoked a question along with a suggestion in the mind of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Kashyap has always been one to raise questions and be vocal about something he feels, and this time turned out to be no different. However, he does support the move given the current scenario due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the world. But in his tweet, he did seem to have a point that many agreed with. However, there also happened to be a group of people that did not seem very happy with this tweet, however, that is no surprise since there always is a mixed reaction to when it comes to such issues.

He went on to write how the announcements can be made earlier than 8 in the night which is merely 4 hours away from a new day. Though his post was in Hindi, he went on to say how instead of 8 o'clock in the night, he should have spoken at eight o'clock in the morning. Had he spoken at four o'clock, also, one could have made the arrangements, said the filmmaker. He further added how he always speaks at eight o'clock and gives the time of just four hours. He further went on to question as to what about those who have left the city on foot, because the buses trains are not running? He concluded, wondering, what can one say, it is what is now.

8 बजे रात के बजाए सुबह आठ बजे बोल देते । चार बजे भी बोल देते तो इंतज़ाम कर लेते । हमेशा आठ बजे ही बोलते हैं और समय देते हैं चार घंटे का । उनका क्या जो पैदल घर को निकले हैं शहर छोड़ के , क्योंकि बस या ट्रेन नहीं चल रही ? अब कहें तो कहें क्या । ठीक है प्रभु। — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 24, 2020

Anurag Kashyap's Twitter has always come under the scanner, and while his tweets seem to receive an equally positive and negative response to things, he does often, leave the people wondering as to why, and what along with his questions. What do you think about what he stated? Drop your comments in the section below.

