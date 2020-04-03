#MyCoronaStory
PM Narendra Modi's Video Message: Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli, Taapsee Pannu & others extend their support

Celebrities like Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, Taapsee Pannu, Hema Malini, Vir Das, Prasoon Joshi and others show their support on Narendra Modi's decision to switch off all the lights of their houses on 5th April to mark our fight against Coronavirus.
On April 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he will be sharing a video message on Friday, at 9 AM in the morning. In the video, which was shared by the PM on his social media account, PM Modi has requested every citizen of India to switch off all the lights of their houses on April 5, Sunday at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and light a candle, lamp or mobile's flashlight to 'defeat the darkness'. He also urged everyone to not gather on the roads and to maintain social distancing and do this at home only.

Last month, Modi had announced a Janta Curfew for fighting against COVID-19. Modi's decision of the Janta Curfew had received tremendous support from the public as well as the celebrities. Citizens from all over the country followed the Janta Curfew by staying at home. Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol, Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone and others supported it and even urged their fans to do so. After Modi's video on requesting to switch off all the lights of their houses on April 5 to fight against Coronavirus was out, celebrities like Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, Taapsee Pannu, Vivek Agnihotri, Hema Malini, Vir Das, Prasoon Joshi and others showed their support and are requesting everyone to do so.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases has been increasing rapidly and that has left everyone worried. In the new episode of his radio show Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the citizens and apologised to them for the 21 days lockdown imposed on the country on account of Coronavirus outbreak, but called it a necessary measure to contain the spread of the novel COVID-19.

