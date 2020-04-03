PM Narendra Modi's Video Message: Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli, Taapsee Pannu & others extend their support

Celebrities like Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, Taapsee Pannu, Hema Malini, Vir Das, Prasoon Joshi and others show their support on Narendra Modi's decision to switch off all the lights of their houses on 5th April to mark our fight against Coronavirus.

On April 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he will be sharing a video message on Friday, at 9 AM in the morning. In the video, which was shared by the PM on his social media account, PM Modi has requested every citizen of India to switch off all the lights of their houses on April 5, Sunday at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and light a candle, lamp or mobile's flashlight to 'defeat the darkness'. He also urged everyone to not gather on the roads and to maintain social distancing and do this at home only.

Last month, Modi had announced a Janta Curfew for fighting against COVID-19. Modi's decision of the Janta Curfew had received tremendous support from the public as well as the celebrities. Citizens from all over the country followed the Janta Curfew by staying at home. Celebrities like , , Kajol, Kartik Aaryan, and others supported it and even urged their fans to do so. After Modi's video on requesting to switch off all the lights of their houses on April 5 to fight against Coronavirus was out, celebrities like 's sister Rangoli Chandel, , Vivek Agnihotri, Hema Malini, Vir Das, Prasoon Joshi and others showed their support and are requesting everyone to do so.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases has been increasing rapidly and that has left everyone worried. In the new episode of his radio show Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the citizens and apologised to them for the 21 days lockdown imposed on the country on account of Coronavirus outbreak, but called it a necessary measure to contain the spread of the novel COVID-19.

Let us take an oath to be with our PM @narendramodi in this long & arduous war against the deadly Corona virus. This is the time to come together & show our solidarity as one & help our govt in controlling Covid. We will carry out his request on Apr 5. Are you all in agreement? — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 3, 2020

Repeat: Sunday is an INDOORS show of solidarity. It is NOT diwali. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 3, 2020

very fortunate to have a leader like @narendramodi ji,after today’s PM speech I am very confident we will win the fight against Corona, let’s all light diyas Sunday 9pm,to mark our togetherness and love for each other and this nation, anti national ki phat chuki hai, ignore them — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 3, 2020

New task is here ! Yay yay yayy !!! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 3, 2020

Before idiots start trolling the PM, I must put on record that @narendramodi is the best leader India can get. He knows how to lead Indians emotionally and spiritually. There is no other way out. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 3, 2020

