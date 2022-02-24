POCSO case registered against director Mahesh Manjrekar for portraying children in objectionable manner

A case has been filed against actor and director Mahesh Manjrekar at Mumbai's Mahim police station for reportedly displaying indecent scenes featuring little children in his upcoming Marathi film 'Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha’, as per police. The case was filed under IPC Sections 292, 34, Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Section 14, and IT Sections 67, 67B. Film producers Shreyash Hirawat and Narendra Hirawat as well as assistant producer Jitendra Shinde, were also mentioned in the complaint.

Seema Deshpande, president of Bharatiya Stree Shakti, a women empowerment NGO, filed a complaint alleging that the film's trailer portrays sexually explicit scenes. She also claimed that the film's language is vulgar. Deshpande had filed the FIR against the film's director at the POCSO court in Mumbai in January after watching the trailer and discovering obscene elements. On February 18, Additional Sessions judge N S Shaikh, based on her complaint, directed Mahim police to conduct investigations into Manjrekar and others under Section 156 (3) of the CrPC, which allows magistrates empowered under Section 190 to order a police investigation.

Reacting to Deshpande’s complaint, Mahesh Manjrekar had previously said, “My movie is censored by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). I am ready to cooperate with the investigation. Only after the content was censored, the film was released for the public. We will present the material before the police when they ask for it.”

