Police arrest Dhakad Ram who had sent a death threat email to Salman Khan; Handed over to Mumbai Police

Superstar Salman Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has been hitting headlines lately. Last week, the actor received a death threat by email and Mumbai Police registered an FIR against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Brar. The threat came after Lawrence Bishnoi's interview from jail on a news channel went live. Now, according to the latest reports, the Jodhpur police along with a sub-inspector from Bandra Police station have arrested a man who had sent the death threat via email.

Police arrest man who sent death threat email to Salman Khan

According to The Times of India, Rajasthan Police and Mumbai Police teamed up for a joint operation. Ishwar Chand Pareek of Luni police station in Jodhpur said that after the complaint was filed by Salman's friend Prashant Gunjalkar in Bandra and the investigation began, it was known that the email was sent from Jodhpur. The Mumbai Police shared the details with the Jodhpur police. During the investigation, it was found that the mail was sent by one Dhakad Ram Bishnoi who is a resident of Siyago Ki Dhani in Jodhpur. Dhakad Ram, who is 21, has been detained and he has been handed over to Mumbai Police.

Ishwar Chand Pareek told ANI, "In the case registered in Bandra police station of threats to kill Salman Khan via email, the Mumbai police team & Luni police team in joint action caught Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Jodhpur district. He was handed over to Mumbai police."

The cops also revealed that he had also sent an email to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father and threatened to kill him. The officer said that a case under the Arms Act is also registered against Dhakad Ram.

Work front

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam and others. Apart from this, he has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the kitty.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Police reveals death threat email sent to Salman Khan is linked to a phone number in the UK: Report