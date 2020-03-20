UP Police to file FIR against COVID 19 positive Kanika Kapoor for her negligence during Coronavirus outbreak

After Kanika Kapoor was spotted partying in Lucknow despite having coronavirus symptoms, the Uttar Pradesh police will soon be filing an FIR against the Bollywood singer.

Kanika Kapoor has created an uproar across the nation ever since she has been tested positive of coronavirus. The Bollywood singer, who has hidden travel history of returning from the United Kingdom, has reportedly, partied with over 100 people including big shot like Rajasthan former Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje in Lucknow before going into quarantine and announcing herself to be a coronavirus positive. While Kanika has been slammed by the netizens for her sheer negligence, according to recent reports by IANS, the Uttar Pradesh police are now set to file an FIR against the renowned singer.

The media reports suggested that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also given a nod for the FIR. "The FIR will be lodged against her because she came from London and was aware of the corona safety protocols. She apparently did not get tested at the airport and even though she was developing symptoms, she freely attended parties and mingled with a large number of people," said a senior police official. This isn’t all. The room of Lucknow’s Hotel Taj, wherein Kanika had stayed has also been closed for two days.

Meanwhile, the guests of the parties attended by Kanika are being advised to go in self quarantine and are also sending their samples for corona tests. In fact, senior BJP leader Vasundhra also wrote about isolating herself to prevent the widespread of the deadly virus. “As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions,” she added.

Credits :IANS

Read More