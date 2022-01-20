Police register ‘ADR’ in connection with Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins' demise: Report

In a tragic incident, Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins breathed his last on January 20. He was reportedly found dead at his residence in Millat Nagar in Mumbai. As per the latest reports, the police have registered an ADR (Accident Death Report) in connection with Jason Watkin’s death case. The Oshiwara Police has already started the probe into the case.

According to a report in Etimes, Jason’s body has now been sent for postmortem. Speaking to the news portal, Remo's wife Lizelle told ETimes, "Daddy forced the door open somehow and found Jason had taken his life. Daddy has been undergoing dialysis since some time. I don't know what he did to himself as I am just on my way to Papa's house. Jason and my dad stayed together."

Jason Watkins was a known name in the film industry. He even worked as an assistant director on all the projects of Remo D'Souza.

While Remo has not yet talked about his brother-in-law’s death, his bereaved sister Lizelle took to her social media handle and shared his photographs. Unable to cope with the huge loss, Lizelle shared several pictures of her brother and wrote, 'Why??????? How could u do this to me. I will never forgive u'. Remo’s wife even added a picture of Jason with her mother and said, “M sorry mum I failed u”.

Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle are yet to make a public statement regarding the same. Currently, the couple is in Goa, where they were supposed to attend a friend's wedding.

