Polish youngster decides to observe 9 day Navratri Deeksha for Sushant Singh Rajput

As fans of Sushant Singh Rajput continue seeking justice for him, a young boy from Poland has decided to observe Navratri Deeksha for the same. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. However, his loved ones and millions of fans find it hard to believe that he is gone so soon. Even after almost four months of the late actor’s demise, his family members and emotional followers cherish his fond memories from time to time. Not only that but many of them have also organized campaigns while seeking justice for Sushant. Among them is a Polish boy who is currently in the news.

This youngster from Poland has decided to keep a 9-day Navratri Deeksha to seek justice for the late actor. The boy has talked about the beginning of the Navratri festival while stating that he will turn vegan in the coming days. Citing the reason behind the same, he has stated that this is for the truth of Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise to come out soon. He also seeks the blessings of Goddess Durga and chants the Mahishashura Mardini Strotam.

Check out the video below:

#NavratriDeeksha4SSR

During this #navaratri2020 festive days, being a Christian, I will observe Deeksha for the #truth of #SSR sudden demise to cone out.

I will be a #Vegan for 9 days

Godess #Durga will bless us

Let's carry the Thread forward

R u with Meshwetasinghkirt pic.twitter.com/u3biXF6RfJ — zbigniew ( Bujji) (ZbigsBujji) October 17, 2020

Not only that, but he has also urged the netizens to carry the thread forward and tags Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti in the same. On the other hand, the late actor’s friend Nilotpal Mrinal has recently announced on social media that the Dil Bechara star’s family will make a good announcement on October 21. He has also said that it will lead to all the SSR fans from around the world to connect with the late actor.

