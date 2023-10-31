Politician calls out 'vicious trolling' against Deepika Padukone post KWK 8 episode with Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone appeared on the first episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8. It was their first appearance on the talk show as a couple. However, the actress received some criticism on social media over some of her comments. Now, a politician has slammed the trolls for targeting her. Let's find out in detail.

Supriya Shrinate calls out trolls for targeting Deepika Padukone

Recently, a politician named Supriya Srinate took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out trolls for targeting Deepika Padukone. She wrote, "Instead of applauding their courage to speak about issues that we brush under the carpet as a society - they, especially the woman has become the subject of vicious trolling, character assassination and vulgar memes. Why can’t people handle reality, why do raw human emotions make them uncomfortable, why does everything have to be candy flossed, why have people become this bitter, so full of hate, so inhumane and so judgemental?"

She concluded her post by stating that she did not make the mistake of thinking that she was stoppable.

Check out her post!

In the KWK episode, Deepika said that she was casually dating people while seeing Ranveer Singh. She said that she did not commit until he proposed to her. Post that, several people called her out.

Vir Das shared a cryptic post on Deepika Padukone

Last week, comedian and actor Vir Das took to his Instagram story to share a cryptic post about Deepika. He wrote: "Moment of silence for all the men who are upset that a female movie star way out of their league was casually dating for a while, and wasn't committed as their imaginary girlfriend is to them."

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's work front

Deepika was last seen in the action thriller Jawan which turned out to be a major commercial success. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in which she plays the role of a cop Shakti Shetty. Apart from that she is also doing Kalki 2989 AD as well as a Hindi remake of The Intern. Ranveer, on the other hand, will be also seen in Singham Again as well as Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry death: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone mourn demise of Friends actor