POLL: After Chhaava, which Vicky Kaushal film are you most excited for? Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt or Mahavatar; VOTE

Vicky Kaushal recently entertained the audience with his historical drama Chhaava. He has received a lot of appreciation for his performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and the film is also performing quite well at the box office. Looking ahead, Vicky has two more exciting releases in his lineup: Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as well as Mahavatar. Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to give the fans the opportunity to choose which one they are most excited for.

1. Love & War

Love & War is a magnum opus directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Vicky Kaushal will be collaborating with the filmmaker for the first time. It will be his reunion with Sanju co-star Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi heroine Alia Bhatt. The leaked pictures from the preparation phase suggested that Vicky and Ranbir will be playing the roles of air force officers.

The three leads have been shooting for this highly anticipated project. The film was initially slated to release in cinemas on Christmas 2025. However, an official press release in 2024 revealed that Love & War has been postponed to March 20, 2026. This date falls during the long holiday stretch consisting of Ramzan, Ram Navami, and Gudi Padwa.

2. Mahavatar

Mahavatar is another upcoming period film starring Vicky Kaushal. He will be portraying the character of Chiranjeevi Parashurama, described as ‘the eternal warrior of dharma.’ The first look was released in 2024. It showed Vicky in a fierce and powerful avatar.

The movie will be directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Mahavatar is slated for a festive release on Christmas 2026.

