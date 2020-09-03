Poll: After Kareena Kapoor Khan, do you wish to see Ranbir Kapoor make his Instagram debut?
We all know that after 20 years of making her Bollywood and a galaxy of hits and some flops, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most sought after actresses, and all these years, one thing that was amiss was Kareena’s social media presence as the actress was not officially present on Instagram. However, a few months back, this Good Newwz actress sent some good news across when she surprised one and all when she ‘let the cat out of the bag’ and finally made her Instagram debut. Ever since the debut, Bebo has been sharing unseen, rare and throwback photos with her Instafam- from Taimur and Saif painting the wall during lockdown to Taimur singing the national anthem to Bebo chilling with her BFFs, Kareena’s Instagram is a treat for the sore eyes.
Now while most of the Bollywood stars have an official account on Instagram, there are still a handful of actors who are not present on social media. For an example, Saif Ali Khan, Imran Khan, Rani Mukerji and others and today, we decided to run a poll to ask whether fans would want to see Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin and actor Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram. Well, earlier, when Katrina appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, the Zero actress revealed that Ranbir has an account on Instagram when she admitted that Ranbir has an account on Instagram as she said ,” I know Ranbir has. And Ranbir, by the way, was the person who showed me how Instagram works.” Thereafter, when Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone appeared on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker had quizzed Alia about Ranbir being on social media and to this, the Brahmastra actor had said, "Yes, he is on social media with a different name.”
And so, we want to ask fans whether post Kareena’s Instagram debut, they want to see Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram because we are sure it will be interesting to see RK officially be on Instagram. On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt and Big B.
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
We don't need these ugly bully-drug addicts ! we had enough!
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
Hell, YESSS. Ranbir and Saif on Instagram will be the best thing. Post it pinkvilla.