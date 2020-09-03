Poll: After Kareena Kapoor Khan, do you wish to see Ranbir Kapoor make his Instagram debut?

After Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram debut, we decided to run a poll to ask fans whether they would want to see Ranbir Kapoor make his social media debut next. Vote now!

We all know that after 20 years of making her Bollywood and a galaxy of hits and some flops, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most sought after actresses, and all these years, one thing that was amiss was Kareena’s social media presence as the actress was not officially present on Instagram. However, a few months back, this Good Newwz actress sent some good news across when she surprised one and all when she ‘let the cat out of the bag’ and finally made her Instagram debut. Ever since the debut, Bebo has been sharing unseen, rare and throwback photos with her Instafam- from Taimur and Saif painting the wall during lockdown to Taimur singing the national anthem to Bebo chilling with her BFFs, Kareena’s Instagram is a treat for the sore eyes.

Now while most of the Bollywood stars have an official account on Instagram, there are still a handful of actors who are not present on social media. For an example, , Imran Khan, Rani Mukerji and others and today, we decided to run a poll to ask whether fans would want to see Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin and actor on Instagram. Well, earlier, when Katrina appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, the Zero actress revealed that Ranbir has an account on Instagram when she admitted that Ranbir has an account on Instagram as she said ,” I know Ranbir has. And Ranbir, by the way, was the person who showed me how Instagram works.” Thereafter, when and appeared on 's chat show, Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker had quizzed Alia about Ranbir being on social media and to this, the Brahmastra actor had said, "Yes, he is on social media with a different name.”

And so, we want to ask fans whether post Kareena’s Instagram debut, they want to see Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram because we are sure it will be interesting to see RK officially be on Instagram. On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt and Big B.

