POLL: Amid Sanam Teri Kasam’s re-release, which romantic tragedy would you want to see in theaters again? Tere Naam to Ghajini

The era of re-releases has been bringing a nostalgic wave amongst fans. While Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer Sanam Teri Kasam has been ruling the box office, we at Pinkvilla have conducted a poll to determine the romantic tragedy that fans would love to watch in the theaters one more time.

1. Aashiqui 2

The 2013's iconic romantic film led by Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor narrates the story of a successful musician, Rahul Jaikar, who falls in love with a talented small-town girl, Arohi Shirke. Their romance faces challenges because of Rahul's struggles with addiction.

2. Tere Naam

Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla's 2003-released Tere Naam continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans. It explores the love story of a rowdy and aggressive boy, Radhe, who falls in love with an innocent girl, Nirjara. Their love story takes a tragic turn after a brutal attack on Radhe.

3. Ghajini

Aamir Khan and Asin's 2008 film Ghajini continues to haunt fans' for its heart-wrenching climax. The film is about a wealthy businessman who sets out to avenge his girlfriend's killer while battling a condition that prevents him from remembering anything after 15 minutes.

4. Raanjhanaa

A small-town love story narrates the story of Kundan Shankar, a Hindu boy who falls in love with Zoya Haider, a Muslim girl, in childhood. The plot takes a dramatic turn when, years later, he realizes that Zoya loves somebody else. Led by Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor, and Abhay Deol, Raanjhanaa was released in 2013.

Advertisement

5. Devdas

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai's Devdas is a love story between a wealthy young man and his childhood friend. However, their social differences and family opposition force them apart.

6. Fanaa

One of the beautiful romantic dramas of 2006, led by Aamir Khan and Kajol, revolves around a tourist guide who falls in love with a blind Kashmiri girl. Their romantic life takes an unexpected turn when the girl gets to know about his true identity.

Cast your vote here