Poll: Are you excited to see Kangana Ranaut finally make her Twitter debut?

A few days back, amid the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, surprised her fans when she made her Twitter debut. While all this while, Kangana Ranaut’s team was handling her Twitter handle, however, now the Queen actress is at it as she has made her Twitter debut. A few days back, Kangana Ranaut surprised her fans when she announced her Twitter debut by way of a video, and in the said video, she informed her fans that she made the decision after witnessing the power of social media with the mass movement on seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Soon after, fans of the actress took to Twitter to trend #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter to express a sense of happiness to see their star on Twitter.

Now today, we decided to run a poll to ask fans whether they are looking forward to interact with Kangana Ranaut on Twitter as opposed to her team who used to tweet because let’s agree, it is a different ball game when fans know, for a fact, that it is not her team but the actress herself who is tweeting and interacting with fans. Soon after Kangana officially made her Twitter debut, while fans trended #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter, others also trended boycott Kangana Ranaut with the hashtag #Boycott_Kangana and to this, Kangana had said, “Wonderful #Boycott_Kangana trending, chuhe bilon se bahar aa rahe hai. Chalo, thoda haath pair toh mafia bhi maaregi (the mice are coming out of their holes. Well, the mafia will try whatever it can).”

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Kangana Ranaut has been rooting for a CBI probe and also, recently, she took to Twitter to reveal that Sushant Singh Rajput was killed as he knew ‘some dirty secrets’ about Bollywood as she wrote, “I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed.” Now while Kangana Ranaut has officially made her Twitter debut, we want to ask you if you are excited to see Kangana on Twitter. Comment below

