Poll: Are you looking forward to watch Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14? VOTE

Reports suggest that the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss will kick-start in September and so, we want to ask all the die-hard fans of Bigg Boss whether they are looking forward to watch season fourteenth of the reality show. Let us know!
5213 reads Mumbai
Poll: Are you looking forward to watch Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14? VOTE
Amidst all of Bigg Boss seasons, BB 13 was one of the most successful and highest on the TRP charts seasons of the reality show. While Sidharth Shukla walked away with the winner’s trophy in season 13, other contestants of the show namely Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Devoleena, Shefali Jariwala, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Rashami Desai, among others, too grabbed eyeballs and what is interesting is that the show got an extension of a few months due to high TRP’s. Soon after the finale of Bigg Boss 13, the Coronavirus pandemic plagued the entire nation and fans of the reality show wondered if season 14 of Bigg Boss would take place or not, however, as per reports, Salman Khan's show will premiere September end and the tagline is 'Bigg Boss 14 Hoga Rocking'. That’s right!

As per reports, Salman Khan, who has been at his Panvel farmhouse ever since lockdown began, will reportedly shoot for Bigg Boss 14 from his farmhouse and the shoot will commence in September. Just like every year, this year too, a list of tentative contestants who will enter the show has gone viral and the names include Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Sugandha Mishra, Jay Soni, Avinash Mukerjee, Nikhil Chinapa, Aseem Merchant, and others. Well, the final list of the contestants will be known only once the show goes on air, but till then, we would want to know whether or not you are excited for season 14 of Bigg Boss? What are your expectations from the show, and do you think the season will match up to the buzz of the previous season. Let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about Bigg Boss season 14, as per reports, the makers of the reality show are all set to introduce a new format that is believed to be influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown situation and reports state that the norms related to social distancing will also be followed inside the house and also, any celebrity with an international travel history will not be included in this season of the show.

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

Yes....eagerly waiting...

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

Yess

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

No

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Yes

