POLL: Bigg Boss 14: After Sidharth Shukla, do you wish to see Shehnaaz Gill enter the house?

In our latest poll, we want to ask Bigg Boss lovers if after Sidharth Shukla, they would want to see Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill enter the house? Vote now!

Despite the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, the makers of Bigg Boss made sure to pull off the fourteenth season of the show. When the lockdown started, all of BB lovers had little to no hope vis-a-via the fourteenth season of the show, however, they were in for a shock when it was officially announced that the 14th season of the show will be bigger and better. And as we speak, the show has started and the contestants who are locked inside the house comprise of Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, Rahul Vaidya, Shehzad Deol, Jaan Kumar Sanu, and others,

However, the biggest treat for all of Bigg Boss fans was when it was revealed that besides the contestants, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan, too, will enter the show for 14 days and act as seniors. Now ever since the show premiered i.e. from October 3, 2020, Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar and Hina Khan have been controlling the house and it is up to them to decide as to which contestant’s status would be changed from ‘To Be Confirmed’ to confirmed. Now while Sidharth Shukla is entertaining all of us yet again in the 14th season of the show, we want to ask all the viewers if they would want to see Shehnaaz Gill, too, enter the house. Because we all know that the 13th season of the show was all about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz’ dosti, fights and arguments. Also, one reason why the 13th season of BB was a hit at the TRP charts was because of Shehnaaz and Sidharth.

And so, we want to ask all the Bigg Boss lovers if they would want to see Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla together in season 14 of the show. Let us know in the comments section below!

