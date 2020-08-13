  1. Home
Poll: Do you want to see Hrithik Roshan romance Kriti Sanon in Krrish 4? COMMENT

Reports suggest that Hrithik Roshan will romance Kriti Sanon in Krrish 4 and although there has been no confirmation on the same, we decided to run a poll to ask fans if they would like to see these two on screen together
22650 reads Mumbai Updated: August 13, 2020 02:58 pm
Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut with Rakesh Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, and later he was seen in films such as Fiza, Mission Kashmir, Yaadein, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Lakshya, and others. As we speak, while it is confirmed that Rakesh Roshan is working on Krrish 4, latest reports suggest that Hrithik will be seen romancing Kriti Sanon in Krrish 4. Well, although there has been no official confirmation on the same, but we decided to run a poll to ask whether fans would love to see Hrithik Roshan and Kriti Sanon share screen space in Krrish 4.

Talking about Krrish 4, the Rakesh Roshan directorial is the only successful homegrown superhero franchise in B-town and during a recent interview, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan had confirmed that the scripting of the film has started. Talking about the superhero franchise, the franchise began with 2003 release Koi Mil Gaya, and Krrish 4 will be the fourth instalment of this superhero franchise. Earlier, all the plans for Krrish 4 came to a standstill after director-producer Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with cancer. Well, if Hrithik Roshan and Kriti Sanon come together for Krrish 4 then it will be the first time that the two will be seen sharing screen space together. Last year, the Luka Chuppi actress had laughed off at the reports of starring in Krrish 4 and she had said that she has never met the director.

As of now, Kriti is gearing up for Laxman Utekar’s Mimi which is the remake of Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! The actress will be seen playing the role of a surrogate mother in the movie and even gained around 15kg for the role.

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

Kriti sanon

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

Kriti

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

No way

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

No

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

No. He should romance an actress his own age. Kriti is talented. She doesn't need to be 'damsel in distress' anymore.

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

Krrish 4 = Hrithik & Priyanka.

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Nooo. No kriti. Priyanka onlyyy.

