POLL: Fans pick upcoming Ranbir Kapoor movie they are most excited about and it’s neither Love & War nor Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor is currently one of the busiest actors in Bollywood, with an exciting and promising lineup of projects in his pipeline. From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War to Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, the actor will be showcasing different facets of his acting in each project.

Recently, Pinkvilla conducted a poll to let fans choose the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor movie they are most excited about, and now the results are out. Check out which film fans have made the winner!

On February 23, a poll was conducted where fans were asked to choose between four highly anticipated Ranbir Kapoor films — Ramayana , Love & War, Animal Park, and Dhoom 4. The choice was quite difficult to make, as reflected in the close voting percentages.

Nonetheless, Sandeep Reddy Vanga ’s Animal Park takes the lead in this stiff competition with the highest number of votes, i.e., 28%. Following closely behind is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which secured 27% of the votes. Next is Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic Ramayana, taking third place with 23%. Last but not least is the fourth installment in the beloved Dhoom franchise, Dhoom 4 , which received 22% of the votes.

The sequel to the 2023-released Animal is titled, Animal Park. The 2023-released film led by Ranbir Kapoor also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and, Suresh Oberoi among others. Pinkvilla exclusively informed you last year that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga will start working on the film in 2026 after the release of Prabhas’ Spirit. Animal Park is said to be darker than the first part.

On the professional front, Ranbir is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. Scheduled to release on March 20, 2026, the film will reunite him on-screen with his wife Alia Bhatt and Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal.