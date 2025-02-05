POLL: From Carol to the Prom; VOTE for Your Favorite Netflix LGBTQ+ Rom-Com You’d Catch This Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is around the corner. Whether you plan to spend this night cozied up with your partner, in a solo self-care binge session, or hanging out with your besties, there's an ideal LGBTQ+ rom-com on Netflix that will create the perfect ambiance.

From a visceral odyssey of intense love and search for identity to quirky, weird charm in The Half of It, in which friendship morphs into unexpected romance, Netflix offers an increasingly broad spectrum of LGBTQ+ tales to fall into. These films celebrate romance but also the nuances of relationships that warm your heart.

1. Happiest Season (2020)

Happiest Season is a holiday rom-com starring Kristen Stewart, Aubrey Plaza, and Mackenzie Davis that tells the story of a woman, Abby, who wants to propose to her girlfriend, Harper, who hasn't come out to her conservative family. A heartwarming addition to the Valentine's Day binge-list, this is the first lesbian Christmas rom-com produced by a major Hollywood studio.

2. Your Name Engraved Herein (2020)

Your Name Engraved Herein is a Taiwanese romantic drama that focuses on two male students who fell in love with each other in the late 1980s. Against the backdrop of Taiwan's martial law, the film explores the challenges of love in a repressive society and shoots to become one of the significant LGBTQ+ hits.

3. The Prom (2020)

The Prom is a musical comedy by Ryan Murphy, where a group of Broadway stars rally around a lesbian high school student banned from attending prom. The movie features an all-star cast including Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, and more. It is a joyous celebration of queer love, acceptance, and inclusivity.

4. Nuovo Olimpo (2023)

This Italian romance drama traces the love story of two men in 1970s Rome who fall in love but experience a chance of separation. This poignant film by Ferzan Özpetek tears into the great capsules of love, loss, and a sense of identity.

5. Carol (2015)

Carol is a romantic drama by Todd Haynes that depicts the lives of two female lovers, Carol and Therese, in the 1950s in New York. It narrates a forbidden romance between them as Carol faces a tough divorce. The cast includes Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Sarah Paulson, Jake Lacy, and Kyle Chandler.

6. The Half of It (2020)

The Half of It is an award-winning coming-of-age story about a Chinese-American student, Ellie, who helps the school jock to romantically pursue a girl she is secretly in love with. Starring Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer, and Alexxis Lemire, it draws inspiration from Edmond Rostand's 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac.

