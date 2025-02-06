POLL: From The Proposal to Notting Hill; Which Rom-Com on Prime Video is Your Valentine's Day Pick? VOTE

Watching romantic comedies is the best way to wind down and get a rush of endorphins. With Valentine's Day around the corner, we have curated a list of iconic rom-coms that you must watch with your loved ones. It’s that time of the year when romance is in the air, so grab your blankets and popcorn buckets to binge these heartwarming films on Amazon Prime Video. Check out the list:

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

This rom-com is unlike any other! No cliche friends-to-lovers or enemies-to-lover trope, as it follows two strangers betting their way into finding love. Benjamin Barry (Matthew McConaughey) is tasked to make a woman fall in love with him in 10 days.

Whereas, Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) bets the opposite as part of her research for her article. Now we bet that this movie will make you swoon and laugh your hearts out!

The Proposal

Another classic go-to rom-com starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds as leads. As the name suggests, the love story begins with a proposal. When Margaret (Bullock) faces deportation, she requests her assistant Andrew (Reynolds) to marry her in exchange for a promotion. But when she visits his hometown their pretension slowly develops into reality.

The Idea of You

Anne Hathaway’s recent release opposite Nicholas Galitzine got fans swooning over their palpable chemistry. The lighthearted love story is between a 40-year-old single mom and a 25-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of a band. If you are looking for a quirky yet meaningful romance, this movie would be the ideal choice!

Red, White & Royal Blue

A queer love story that took the internet by storm! The 2023 film featuring Nicholas Galitzine and Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez, follows the romance between a Britain's Prince and the son of the American President. The love story might seem forbidden at first but ultimately leads to acceptance and a happy ending.

When Harry Met Sally

A classic friends-to-lover romantic comedy that’s been hailed as one of the best in the genre for decades. A chance encounter between Sally (Meg Ryan) and Harry (Billy Crystal) develops into a short-term friendship. However, when fate reunites them after five years, they must confront their true feelings for one another.

Notting Hill

Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts set the screens on fire with their chemistry in this 1999 classic film. It starts with a chance meeting between Anna Scott, a famous actress, and a lowly bookstore owner William Thacker but develops into something more.

Although Anna’s popularity brings complications to their relationship, they ultimately find their way back. The movie also highlights the social hierarchy which is brought together only through love.