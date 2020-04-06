POLL: How will COVID 19 impact your preferred movie watching medium?

Currently, people are watching films on TV and on streaming services. Everyone has one question in mind, will people change the medium where they consume content.

The world is currently battling the outbreak of Coronavirus. Countries across the globe are under complete lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi first issued a Janta Curfew on March 22, followed by a lockdown in the entire country. The CM of Maharashtra also urged people to stay indoors and follow the directives of the government. One of the directives issued by the government of India is to practice social distancing in order to stop the spread of Coronavirus. People are now working from home as offices, commercial units, malls, gyms, schools, and colleges are shut down.

Many people are reinventing their hobbies, building new skills and also binge-watching web series and films. A big question comes to mind as to how will COVID 19 impacts people's movie-watching experience. Currently, people are watching films on TV and on streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Everyone has one question in mind, will people change the medium where they consume content. Will people go back to watching film sin theatres or will they prefer OTT platforms for watching films and series.

There could be two ways, firstly, there will be no considerable impact at all on people's ways of watching films in theatres or they will start preferring more of the OTT platform as they can stay indoors without having to step out for the purpose of entertainment. There is no word yet from the government as to when the situation will normalize and the theatres will re-open.

