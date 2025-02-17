POLL: Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela’s romantic musical or Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna’s Thama; which Diwali 2025 release has you more hyped?

The occasion of Diwali is special for all the right reasons. Not only are people in festive spirits, but filmmakers also consider this one of the best times to release their films. Though it has only been two months into the year 2025, the biggest clash of the year—between Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s yet-to-be-titled romantic film and Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thama—has already stirred the internet.

Coming from entirely different genres, anticipation for both films is quite high among cine-goers. To closely experience the excitement, we have conducted a poll to determine which film fans are more inclined toward—Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s untitled romantic film or Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thama.

On Saturday, February 15, Kartik Aaryan shared the first look from his upcoming film alongside Sreeleela. Directed by Anurag Basu, the musical romantic drama features him in a rugged avatar, sporting a beard and long hair. Channeling his inner rock star, Aaryan was seen playing a guitar in front of an audience while crooning Tu Meri Zindagi Hai.

His intense chemistry with Sreeleela in romantic sequences also grabbed eyeballs. The first look has revealed that the film, poised for its theatrical release on Diwali 2025, will have music composed by Pritam.

Fans will be spoiled for choice, as after the success of Munjya, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films will be treating audiences to the first romantic movie from its horror-comedy universe with Thama .

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer was announced last October. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the official announcement was captioned:

"Dinesh Vijan’s Horror Comedy Universe needed a love story… unfortunately, it’s a bloody one. Brace yourselves for #Thama – Diwali 2025!"

Which of the two films are you most excited about?

