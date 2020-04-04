POLL: Post COVID 19 lockdown, when will you be comfortable to enter a movie theatre?

In today's edition of Pinkvilla Poll, we want to know, how long would it take you to enter a theatre post the lockdown.

The Coronavirus scare led to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to shut theatres from March 14. The lockdown of cinema theatres was set to last until March 30 and March 31, in respective centres. Eventually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nation-wide lockdown to fight the spread of COVID-19. This has left the theatres to remain closed indefinitely. The lockdown has resulted in massive losses for Bollywood. Trade analysts told Pinkvilla Bollywood incurred a loss of Rs 500 crore due to the novel virus outbreak.

The central government announced that the lockdown will last until April 14. It is to see if movie theatres would reopen soon after the lockdown ends. Several movies have been lined up for release. 's Radhe is set to arrive in May, is eyeing the Eid weekend with Laxmi Bomb. Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi and 's '83 will also find a new release date.

With so many movies waiting to release, the bigger question is: Will the audience walk into the theatres following the scare to watch movies? There have been concerns that the audience might take some time to warm up and enter the theatres after the lockdown. With Pinkvilla's Poll today, we want to know, would you walk into a theatre within three months of the lockdown ending or will you take at least six months before you book a seat in a theatre? Take part in the poll below and let us know.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More