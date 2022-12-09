POLL: Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone: Who do you think looks hotter in a gold monokini?

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone , and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2023. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January January 25, 2023, and before that, makers have been sharing posters and still from the movie. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the first song Besharam Rang from Pathaan to release. While the music video will release on December 12, the makers shared the first look of the song, and it featured Deepika Padukone looking smoking hot in a golden monokini.

As soon as Deepika Padukone’s look in a gold monokini was unveiled, many fans pointed out that they were reminded of Priyanka Chopra’s iconic look in golden swimsuit from the film Dostana. We decided to ask our readers which actress they think looked hotter in the gold one-piece swimsuit!

Deepika Padukone’s look in gold monokini

Deepika Padukone raised the temperature in the sexy golden number that emphasized her toned body. The actress’ tresses were left open, and she simply accessorized the look with matching earrings. Deepika’s makeup was on fleek, with smoky eyes, and nude lipstick. She threw a seductive look at the camera, and the picture left fans spellbound. In case you missed it, check out the picture below.