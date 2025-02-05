POLL RESULT: Amid Netflix's 2025 series announcement, fans want sequels of these 2 popular web shows; can you guess?
Here’s the result of a poll conducted by Pinkvilla to determine the most awaited sequel on Netflix ahead of their series announcement for the year 2025.
After much anticipation, streaming giant Netflix announced its slate for the year 2025 on Monday, February 3, 2025, piquing everyone's attention. While several big announcements have been made, ahead of the special event, we at Pinkvilla also conducted a poll to determine the most awaited sequels of beloved shows.
On Monday, the poll was conducted to identify the most eagerly awaited sequels of the year. Readers were asked to choose from six options: Black Warrant, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Kota Factory, Delhi Crime, and Indian Matchmaking. The voting lasted for 24 hours, and the results are now in.
According to the votes, there is a tie between Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and the Jitendra Kumar-led Kota Factory, both securing 31% of the votes. This is followed by Zahan Kapoor’s Black Warrant, which received 24%. Additionally, the docu-reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and Shefali Shah’s Delhi Crime also tied, each garnering 8% of the votes. Meanwhile, Indian Matchmaking received no votes.
Result of the Poll conducted for most awaited sequel of Netflix
The verdict is clear—fans are highly anticipating the new seasons of Heeramandi and Kota Factory. However, according to Netflix’s slate of announcements, neither series has been confirmed for release this year. This means fans will have to wait a little longer for their return.
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the first season of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was released in 2024. The epic period drama explored the lives and struggles of courtesans in the pre-independence era.
Kota Factory, on the other hand, has delighted fans with three successful seasons. Led by Jitendra Kumar, the series explores themes of friendship, love, and the pressure to succeed, narrating the story of students aspiring to crack the IIT entrance exam.
