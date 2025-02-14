POLL RESULT: Amid Sanam Teri Kasam’s re-release, fans choose favorite Harshvardhan Rane role; can you guess?

Harshvardhan Rane’s Bollywood debut, Sanam Teri Kasam, returned to cinemas on February 7, 2025. Amid the craze of the film’s re-release, Pinkvilla conducted a poll to give the fans the opportunity to choose their favorite role played by the actor. Between Sanam Teri Kasam’s lover and Haseen Dillruba’s antagonist, fans have now selected their winner. Read on to know the results of the poll.

The poll to determine the fan-favorite Harshvardhan Rane role was conducted on February 12, 2025. Readers were asked to select between two options: Inder in Sanam Teri Kasam and Neel in Haseen Dillruba.

The voting was open for two days. According to the votes, Harshvardhan’s role in Sanam Teri Kasam is loved over his part in Haseen Dillruba. It secured 87% of the votes and won by a huge margin. The latter only got 13%.

Results of the poll for the favorite Harshvardhan Rane role:

Sanam Teri Kasam is a romantic drama that was originally released in 2016. The film follows Harshvardhan Rane's character, Inder, an ex-convict, and Mawra Hocane's Saru. It showcases their journey of love, but it has a heartbreaking ending.

The film is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The music and the songs are popular to date. According to Pinkvilla's box office report, the movie has collected Rs 26 crore in the first week of its re-release. It is projected to end its run somewhere around Rs 50 crore, officially turning its status from flop to hit.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Harshvardhan Rane shared the audience's reaction to the re-release and wrote, "9 years ago, the Producer gave it their blood, Director gave it their sweat, Mawra gave it her soul, and now you gave it your tears!!" He added, "I will give my life for part-2, Tumhaari Kasam."

A sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam is currently in the works.