POLL RESULT: Among recent theatrical releases, fans are most excited to watch THIS movie on OTT; can you guess?

Many highly anticipated films of 2025, like Sky Force, Deva, Loveyapa, and more, have already been released in cinemas. Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll to give the fans the opportunity to choose the recent theatrical movie they are most excited to watch on OTT. They have now selected their winner. Read on to know the results of the poll.

The poll to determine the theatrical movie fans are most excited to watch on OTT was conducted on February 13, 2025. Readers were asked to select between five options: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s Sky Force, Shahid Kapoor’s Deva, Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa, Sonu Sood’s Fateh, as well as Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani’s Azaad.

The voting was open for two days. According to the votes, the fans are eagerly waiting the most for Sky Force’s OTT release. It secured 45% of the votes, followed by the action thriller Deva, which got 30%. The rom-com Loveyapa garnered 21% of the votes.

Results of the poll for the most-awaited digital release of a recent theatrical movie:

Sky Force is an aerial action drama based on true events. It showcases 'India's first and deadliest airstrike.' The cast includes Akshay Kumar, debutant Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar. According to the website of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the runtime of the film is 125 minutes, which means 2 hours and 5 minutes.

As per Pinkvilla's box office report, the lifetime box office collection of the movie is expected to be around Rs 144 crore gross worldwide.

The film is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande. Sky Force was released in cinemas on January 24, during the Republic Day weekend.