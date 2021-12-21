Poll Result: Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's chemistry in Gehraiyaan impresses fans

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday starrer Gehraiyaan's teaser has become the talk of the town after the makers released it on December 20. The film, which deals with relationship complexities, is one of the most awaited romantic dramas. Not only the teaser but Deepika and Siddhant’s chemistry also caught fans attention. Fans loved it and have deemed them as a new hit jodi of Bollywood. Shakun Batra’s directorial will have a digital release next month on January 25.

The teaser opens with Deepika and Siddhant with the track Gehraiyaan playing in the background. As the video proceeds, we get to see glimpses of Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The film talks about a tale of love and complications. Sharing the teaser, Deepika Padukone had written, "A piece of my heart...".

We had conducted a poll asking if Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's chemistry in the film impressed you. And the result is out. A total of 60 percent of fans said yes and 40 percent said no.

Check the result here:

This will be the first time that Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday will be sharing screen space. The shooting of the film began in 2020. The film was shot in Goa, Mumbai and Alibaug. Deepika also will be seen in 83 which is releasing on December 24, 2021.

Also Read: Did Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi's chemistry in the Gehraiyaan teaser impress you? VOTE