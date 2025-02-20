POLL RESULT: Fans are eagerly awaiting THIS Vicky Kaushal movie after Chhaava's release and it will shock you; can you guess?

Vicky Kaushal has mesmerized audiences with his stellar performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava, earning widespread praise. As fans celebrate his latest success, anticipation is soaring for his next two films—Love & War, where he shares the screen with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Mahavatar. To measure the excitement, Pinkvilla conducted a poll to determine which film fans are most eager to watch, and the results might just surprise you! Read on to find out the top pick.

On February 18, a poll was held to find out which Vicky Kaushal film fans are most eager to watch. Voters had to choose between Love & War, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Mahavatar.

The results are in, and surprisingly, fans didn’t pick Love & War—instead, Mahavatar took the lead! Yes, you heard that right! Mahavatar won with 60% of the votes, while Love & War secured 40%.

Turning to the winning film, Mahavatar is an upcoming historical drama featuring Vicky Kaushal in the role of Chiranjeevi Parashurama. The first look, unveiled in 2024, showcased Vicky in an intense and commanding avatar, leaving fans intrigued. Directed by Amar Kaushik and backed by producer Dinesh Vijan, the film is set for a grand release during Christmas 2026.

On the other hand, Love & War is a grand cinematic venture helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, marking Vicky Kaushal’s first collaboration with the acclaimed director. The film also reunites him with Sanju co-star Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi lead Alia Bhatt.

Advertisement

The trio has been actively filming for this much-anticipated project. Initially set for a Christmas 2025 release, an official announcement in 2024 confirmed that Love & War has been rescheduled to March 20, 2026, aligning with the festive period.

Meanwhile, Chhaava, which hit cinemas on February 14, 2025, is currently dominating the Hindi box office. Starring Vicky Kaushal alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, the film has been performing exceptionally well since its release. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has maintained impressive numbers in its opening week and continues to draw audiences to theaters!

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!