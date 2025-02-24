POLL RESULT: Fans are most excited to watch THIS upcoming Akshay Kumar movie; can you guess?

Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force released in January 2025 and he is now set to entertain the audience with his exciting lineup of movies. Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll to give the fans the opportunity to choose the upcoming film of the actor that they were most excited to watch. They have now selected their winner. Read on to know the results of the poll.

The poll to determine the upcoming Akshay Kumar movie that fans are most excited about was conducted on February 21, 2025. Readers were asked to select between five options: Hera Pheri 3, Welcome to the Jungle, Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, and Bhooth Bangla.

The voting was open for two days. According to the votes, the fans are eagerly waiting the most for Hera Pheri 3. It secured 60% of the votes, followed by the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, which got 20%. Jolly LLB 3 and Housefull 5 tied for third place with 10 % of the votes each.

Results of the poll for the most-awaited Akshay Kumar movie:

The team of Hera Pheri 3 teased the movie on filmmaker Priyadarshan’s birthday last month. Akshay shared a picture from the sets of Bhooth Bangla with the director and penned a heartfelt note. Replying to his wish, Priyadarshan delighted the fans as he said, “Thank you so much for your wishes Akshay. In return I would like to give you a gift, I’m willing to do Hera Pheri 3, Are you ready @akshaykumar, @SunielVShetty and @SirPareshRawal?”

In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla shed light on the shooting schedule of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal’s film. A source close to the development shared, “Hera Pheri 3 will be shot over a 6-month period from December 2025 till May 2026. The makers are aiming to bring it to the big screen in 2026.”

The source added that Akshay is emotionally attached to the franchise and he is set to take the audience on a memorable ride.