POLL RESULT: Fans cried the most watching THIS love saga and it's not Salman Khan's Tere Naam; can you guess?
Among Sanam Teri Kasam, Tere Naam, October, Laila Majnu, Kal Ho Naa Ho Ho, Masaan, find out which film made fans cry the most.
February is officially the month of love. When we talk about love then no one can show love stories better than Bollywood. From funny romantic stories to the ones that make you cry like a faucet; Hindi films have a vast range.
Recently, we did a poll asking you guys to vote for the film that made you cry buckets of tears. The options that we gave were Sanam Teri Kasam, Tere Naam, October, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Masaan. You will be thrilled to know that Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla starrer film ranked on the 2nd position, and it was beaten by 11 percent.
Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra’s Sanam Teri Kasam that was re-released in the theatre last week is still everyone’s top favorite when it comes to choosing a film that makes you cry. We wouldn’t agree more because the videos of fans crying profusely in the theatre after watching this love saga has been going viral.
47 per cent fans voted for Sanam Teri Kasam beating Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam which received 36 per cent votes. Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary starrer Laila Majnu got 9 per cent votes whereas Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho received 8 per cent votes.
Vicky Kaushal starrer Masaan got only 2 per cent votes making it come last in this race. Varun Dhawan’s October failed to register any votes.
Coming back to Sanam Teri Kasam, the film has broken several box-office records on its re-release and fans now want a part 2 of the same.
