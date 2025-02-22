POLL RESULT: Fans decide most anticipated Bollywood debutant and it's undeniably predictable; can you guess?
Pinkvilla's latest poll let fans vote for the Bollywood debutant they're most excited to see. The results are out. Any guesses who took the lead?
2025 is shaping up to be a breakout year for fresh talent in Bollywood. Rising stars like Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are gearing up for their much-awaited debuts. As the year unfolds, anticipation is building for these newcomers to shine on the silver screen, with fans eagerly awaiting their grand entrance into the world of cinema. Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll, letting fans vote for the Bollywood debutant they're most excited about. The results are in, and they're undeniably predictable!
A poll conducted on February 20, 2025, asked fans to vote for the most anticipated Bollywood debutant. The contenders included Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Simar Bhatia, Ahaan Panday, and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.
The two-day poll revealed that fans are most excited about Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut, with him securing 53% of the votes. Shanaya Kapoor and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu followed closely, each garnering 20%. Ahaan Panday received 6%, while Simar Bhatia trailed with just 3%.
Poll outcome for most anticipated upcoming Bollywood debutant:
Shifting focus to the poll winner, Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is gearing up for his much-awaited debut in Naadaniyaan. This romantic comedy, featuring Khushi Kapoor as his co-star, is helmed by director Shauna Gautam and set to hit Netflix screens on March 7, 2025. Adding to the excitement, Ibrahim is also set to appear in Sarzameen and Diler in the near future.
Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring alongside Vikrant Massey. Meanwhile, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has joined the cast of Baaghi 4, which features Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt in leading roles.
Ananya Panday’s cousin, Ahaan Panday, is gearing up for his big-screen debut in a romantic film directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films as reported by Pinkvilla. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s niece, Simar Bhatia, is set to step into Bollywood with Ikkis, starring alongside Agastya Nanda in the lead role.
