POLL RESULT: Fans have decided which recent Kareena Kapoor Khan character they love the most; find out

A couple of days ago, on February 21, 2025, we conducted a poll and asked viewers to vote for their favorite Kareena Kapoor Khan character that stole their hearts recently. The audience was given four options, Maya from Jaane Jaan, Jasmeet Bhamra in The Buckingham Murders, Jasmine Kohli in Crew, and Avni Kamat Singham in Singham Again. Among these notable characters played by the B-town celebrity, fans have highly voted for Jasmine from Crew. Check out the result!

In recent years, Kareena Kapoor Khan managed to win the hearts of her fans by delivering several impactful and memorable characters. Be it the intense and serious single mother Maya from Jaane Jaan, or the vivacious and jolly Jasmine from Crew. In a poll, when Pinkvilla asked fans to vote for the Kareena Kapoor Khan character they love the most, 54% voted and declared that they were in awe of her character Jasmine.



Coming to the winning movie of the poll, Crew. In the 2024 film, Bebo was seen as Jasmine Kohli, a senior flight attendant, who takes on the job only to make ends meet. But in reality, she wants to become a millionaire and live a luxurious life that she never ever experienced. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the heist comedy movie also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Kapil Sharma, and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles

Next up in line was Maya D’Souza from Jaane Jaan, which Khan skillfully portrayed in the OTT film, Jaane Jaan. Around 31% of people voted for this character of the actress and placed it in the second spot in the poll. For the unknown, the 2023 mystery thriller film, written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh revolves around a single mother involved in the killing of her husband. While she takes the lead in the film, Khan is joined by an abled cast of Jaideep Alhawat, Vijay Varma, and Lin Laishram.

Lastly, around 8% of people voted that Avni Kamat Singham in Singham Again and Jasmeet Bhamra in The Buckingham Murders both of them deserve the third spot.

