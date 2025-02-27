POLL RESULT: Fans have finally decided which actress was Govinda’s best on-screen match; find out

Bollywood veteran Govinda doesn’t need any introduction. Whenever we talk about him, films like Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Partner and many others come to our minds. While he ruled the 90s like a boss, his pairing with some acclaimed B-town actress also became very popular. A couple of days ago, we asked fans to vote for Govinda’s best on-screen match. Well, the results are out and Karisma Kapoor won the poll with flying colors.

Back in the 90s, Govinda reinvented himself as one of the most popular comedy actors and even today, no one can beat him in making the audience laugh. His pairing with some Bollywood divas was also liked by many. Hence, on February 25, 2025, Pinkvilla hosted a poll asking fans ‘Which actress was Govinda’s best on-screen match?’ The audience had to choose among actresses like Neelam Kothari, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and Raveena Tandon.

Well, fans have finally voted for their favorite and the winner of the poll is Karisma Kapoor. Nearly 63% of people voted for this senior actress. For the unknown, Govinda and Kapoor worked in several movies including Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Saajan Chale Sasural, Khuddar, Dulaara, Muqabla, Prem Shakti and more.

Check out the poll result:

For the second spot, there was a tie between Neelam Kothari and Rani Mukerji. Both these actresses got the votes of 13% of the people. Surprisingly, in the last spot was Raveena Tandon with just 10 % votes.

Coming back to Govinda, the senior actor made his Hindi film debut in 1986 with the romantic drama film, Love 86. In the Esmayeel Shroff movie, he was paired opposite actress Neelam Kothari. Interestingly, his second film Ilzaam was also with the same actress. In the recent past, B-town’s ‘Chi-chi bhaiya’ had stayed away from the big screens. However, he is often seen making appearances at several TV shows.

Currently, he is in the news for his alleged separation with his wife Sunita Ahuja after staying married to her for more than three decades.

None