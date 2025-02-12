POLL RESULT: Fans have finally decided which OTT series sequel they’re most excited about and it’s not Mirzapur Season 4

With so many OTT releases coming up this year, viewers are spoiled for choice. Among them are multiple series, the sequels of which are being eagerly awaited by fans. Recently, Pinkvilla conducted a poll asking fans to decide which highly anticipated series sequels they are most excited about. Well, the result is here, and it's not what most of us expected. Read on to know who got the highest percentage of votes.

In the recent poll conducted by Pinkvilla, we asked viewers to vote for their favorite upcoming series sequel they can’t wait to binge-watch. The winner of the poll with the highest percentage of votes is Manoj Bajpayee-led The Family Man Season 3. Fans had to choose from shows like Mirzapur Season 4, Farzi Season 2, The Family Man Season 3, Panchayat Season 4, and Kota Factory Season 4.

Among them, The Family Man 3 received 56% of the votes, making it the highly anticipated series sequel upcoming on OTT. According to the poll, 16% of the audience is excited about the release of Mirzapur Season 4, while 19% are looking forward to Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi Season 2. However, only 6% of people are waiting for Panchayat Season 4 and Kota Factory Season 4.

Here is the poll result:

Coming back to the winner of the poll, The Family Man Season 3 is headlined by Manoj Bajpayee. Directed and produced by Raj & DK, the action-thriller is among the most awaited series of the year. This time, Jaane Jaan actor Jaideep Ahlawat will be locking horns with the protagonist, bringing an unexpected twist to the series that no one saw coming. It also stars Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanvanthary, and more. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video soon.

The second winner of the poll, Shahid Kapoor’s black comedy crime thriller series, Farzi Season 2, will be released soon to entertain the audience. Apparently, Kapoor will be back as Sunny alongside Vijay Sethupathi as Michael. Along with them, actors like Raashi Khanna, Mansoor Dalal, and Kay Kay Menon will also be seen.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!