POLL RESULT: Fans loved watching THIS Aashram character the most; can you guess?
Pinkvilla recently held a poll to find the most captivating Aashram character, and the results are in! Can you guess which one won the hearts of fans?
In Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2, Bobby Deol returns as the powerful and mysterious Baba Nirala, while Aaditi Pohankar’s Pammi strategizes her revenge. Directed by Prakash Jha, the gripping series started streaming on Amazon MX Player from February 27. Recently, Pinkvilla ran a poll to determine the most fascinating character, and the results are in. Baba Nirala has emerged as the undisputed favorite!
Pinkvilla conducted a poll on February 26 to determine the most intriguing character from Aashram. Fans had two days to vote for their favorite among Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala, Aaditi Pohankar’s Pammi, Tridha Choudhury’s Babita Lochan, Chandan Roy Sanyal’s Bhopa Swami, and Darshan Kumar’s Ujagar Singh. The results are in! Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala emerged as the clear winner, securing 50% of the total votes.
Chandan Roy Sanyal’s Bhopa Swami secured the second spot with 27.78% of the votes. Aaditi Pohankar’s Pammi followed with 11.11%. Meanwhile, Tridha Choudhury’s Babita Lochan and Darshan Kumar’s Ujagar Singh received the least votes, earning 5.56% each.
Coming back to the winner, Bobby Deol’s portrayal of Baba Nirala in Aashram stands out as the most intriguing. A deceptive yet magnetic godman, he masterfully manipulates faith to gain power, wealth, and control. Beneath his spiritual façade lies a ruthless strategist engaging in illicit activities, making him a gripping and complex anti-hero who keeps audiences captivated.
Meanwhile, Chandan Roy Sanyal’s character, Bhopa Swami, secured the second-highest votes. As Baba Nirala’s most trusted aide, he is the mastermind behind the godman’s operations, ensuring everything runs seamlessly. Cunning and ruthless, he takes charge of illegal dealings, eliminates threats, and keeps devotees under control. His unwavering loyalty, sharp manipulations, and intimidating presence make him a formidable force in the series.
Aaditi Pohankar’s character, Pammi, is a bold and determined wrestler who starts as a devoted follower of Baba Nirala but later emerges as his strongest opponent. Once she uncovers his deception and sinister motives, she sets out on a relentless journey for justice and revenge.
Have you checked out Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 yet?
POLL RESULT: Fans pick their favorite Sanjay Leela Bhansali cult classic; can you guess?