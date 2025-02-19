POLL RESULT: Fans make their Diwali pick between Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela’s romantic film and Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna’s Thama

Diwali 2025 is gearing up for a big clash in Bollywood. Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s recently announced romantic drama is set to lock horns with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s supernatural film Thama. Pinkvilla conducted a poll to give the fans the opportunity to choose the movie that they were hyped about the most. They have now selected their winner. Read on to know the results of the poll.

The poll to determine the Diwali pick of the fans was conducted on February 17, 2025. Readers chose between the romantic film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, and Thama, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

The voting was open for two days. According to the votes, the fans are most excited about the untitled romantic drama. It secured 79% of the votes, while Thama got 21% of the votes.

Results of the poll for the Diwali release fans are most excited for:

On February 15, 2025, Kartik Aaryan shared the first look from his upcoming musical romance directed by Anurag Basu. In the video, the actor was seen playing a guitar and singing the song Tu Meri Zindagi Hai from the movie Aashiqui. He sported a rugged avatar with messy hair and a long beard. The clip featured affectionate moments between him and Sreeleela.

Meanwhile, Thama is the next installment in the popular Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer was officially announced in 2024. The announcement read, “Dinesh Vijan's Horror Comedy Universe needed a love story... unfortunately, it's a bloody one. Brace yourselves for #Thama—Diwali 2025!”

The cast of the film includes Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Thama is directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik.

Both the movies are coming to entertain the audience on the festive occasion of Diwali.