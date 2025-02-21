POLL RESULT: Fans pick favorite Alia Bhatt performance from films on Amazon Prime Video; can you guess?

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses in India. She has showcased her acting prowess in various movies, some of which are available on Amazon Prime Video. Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll to allow the fans to choose their favorite performance from among the films that can be watched on the platform. They have now selected their winner. Read on to know the results of the poll.

The poll to determine the best Alia Bhatt performance in films on Amazon Prime Video was conducted on February 19, 2025. Readers were asked to select between four options: Veera in Highway, Rani in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Tia in Kapoor & Sons, and Sehmat in Raazi.

The voting was open for two days. According to the votes, the fans loved Alia’s performance in Raazi the most. It secured 47% of the votes, followed by Highway and Rani in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which got 24% of the votes each.

Results of the poll for the best Alia Bhatt performance in films on Amazon Prime Video:

Raazi is a spy thriller film which was released in cinemas in 2018. Alongside Alia Bhatt, the Meghna Gulzar directorial starred Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Soni Razdan, and more. Alia played the role of Sehmat Khan, an undercover spy who is married into a Pakistani family to gain valuable information from them.

Advertisement

Raazi received a lot of critical acclaim and was a commercial success.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is gearing up to entertain the audience with her exciting lineup of movies. She will be next seen in the YRF Spy Universe movie Alpha with Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. The action-packed movie is slated for a Christmas 2025 release. The actress has also been shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.