POLL RESULT: Fans pick their favorite Sanjay Leela Bhansali cult classic; can you guess?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, one of India's most acclaimed filmmakers, is known for his majestic storytelling, lavish sets, and cinematic brilliance. From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to Devdas and Ram Leela, his films have become timeless classics. Recently, Pinkvilla conducted a poll to determine the most iconic film from his legendary filmography. The results are in, and the top choice is exactly what fans expected!

A poll conducted on February 24, 2025, invited fans to pick their favorite cult classic from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's iconic films. The contenders included Devdas, Ram Leela, Black, Saawariya, and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

After two days of voting, Devdas emerged as the clear winner, securing a massive 57% of the votes. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam followed with 23%, while Ram-Leela garnered 14%. Meanwhile, Saawariya and Black received the lowest votes, with just 3% each.

The poll results reveal the most loved Sanjay Leela Bhansali cult classic:

Crowned as the ultimate fan-favorite, Devdas (2002) remains an iconic masterpiece in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s filmography. An opulent adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan as the ill-fated Devdas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as his childhood love Paro, and Madhuri Dixit as the compassionate Chandramukhi.

A tale of love, longing, and self-destruction, Devdas captivated audiences with its breathtaking visuals, mesmerizing music, and soul-stirring performances. The film’s grandeur earned it international acclaim, including a screening at Cannes and a BAFTA nomination.

Claiming the second spot, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) is a poignant love story that continues to strike a chord with audiences. Featuring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Ajay Devgn, the film revolves around a woman torn between her first love and her dedicated husband. With stunning cinematography, an unforgettable soundtrack, and an emotional climax that left viewers in tears, this Bhansali classic remains one of Bollywood’s most cherished romances.

