Poll Result: Fans want to watch Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom in theatres

and Vaani Kapoor are set to entertain the fans with their next upcoming film Bell Bottom. The trailer is already out and the makers today released the first song Marjaawaan. The action-thriller is scheduled to release in theatres on August 19. It is worth mentioning here that after a gap of almost five months a film is going to release in theatres. The horror-comedy Roohi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao was released on March 11 in theatres. But due to the second wave of the pandemic, theatres were again shut down.

Now, in many states, lockdown restrictions have been eased and theatres are opening again. Keeping this in mind, we recently conducted a poll in which we asked netizens will they go to theatres to watch the film Bell Bottom? And the result of the poll is out now. Almost 62 per cent of people said that they will go to theatres, while 38 per cent said no. People are still a little scared of going out due to the virus. They are trying to maintain the social distancing protocols. But to woo the fans back, theatres owners are also coming up with new ideas.

Apart from Akshay and Vaani, the film also stars Lara Dutta in the pivotal role. She will be seen essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Her look in the movie received a lot of appreciation from the fans.

Check the poll result here:

The film is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh and it is set in the 1980s. The story revolves around one of India's forgotten heroes.