POLL RESULT: Fans wanted to watch THIS classic on OTT with their partners on Valentine’s Day; can you guess?

February 14, 2025, marked Valentine’s Day. Ahead of the day of love, Pinkvilla conducted a poll to give the fans the opportunity to choose a romantic Bollywood movie they would like to watch on OTT with their partners on the special occasion. They have selected a classic as the winner. Read on to know the results of the poll.

The poll to determine the movie fans preferred to watch on OTT with their significant others on Valentine’s Day was conducted on February 13, 2025. Readers were asked to select between five options: Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush’s Raanjhanaa, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Tamasha, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s Sanam Teri Kasam, Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary’s Laila Majnu, as well as Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Mohabbatein.

The voting was open for two days. According to the votes, the fans wanted to watch the 2000 musical romantic drama Mohabbatein. It secured 39% of the votes. Raanjhanaa and Laila Majnu tied for the second position with 24% of the votes each.

Results of the poll for the movie pick of the fans to watch on Valentine’s Day:

Mohabbatein is directed by Aditya Chopra. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, it stars Amitabh Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Shergill, and Preeti Jhangiani in pivotal roles.

The film received a lot of love during its theatrical release. It is very popular on social media as the dialogues and songs, including Humko Humise Chura Lo, Aankhein Khuli, Chalte Chalte, and more, go viral regularly.

The story follows a music teacher who helps his students in their journey of love. However, the strict principal of Gurukul with his beliefs doesn’t make it easy for them. Mohabbatein is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.