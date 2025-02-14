POLL RESULT: Khushi Kapoor fans have decided which actor they like opposite her the most among Agastya Nanda, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Junaid Khan

Khushi Kapoor made her acting debut with many B-town youngsters including Agastya Nanda in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. She was then seen with Junaid Khan in their big-screen debut film, Loveyapa. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter will be next seen in Nadaaniyan opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan. In a poll, Pinkvilla asked viewers ‘Which actor do you like Khushi Kapoor paired with most?’ Well, the result is finally here. Check it out!

Days ago, Pinkvilla conducted a poll to gauge the mood of Khushi Kapoor’s fans. In the poll, we asked the audience to vote for their favorite actor who they think looks best when paired with Janhvi Kapoor’s sister. Voters had to choose among Agastya Nanda, Junaid Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan as they are the only celebs Khushi has worked till now.

The result of the poll is here and the clear winner is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The young actor, who is all set to make his acting debut opposite Khushi in Nadaaniyan, won with 57% votes. Next up was Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s son Junaid Khan who received the love of 32% voters.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda’s son, Agastya Nanda, who was paired with Khushi Kapoor in their debut OTT film, The Archies received only 13% votes.

Here are the poll results:

For the unknown, The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, was released in 2023. The teen musical comedy film, co-produced by Akhtar and Reema Kagti stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. It is adapted from the fictional rock band that appeared in the 1960s animated cartoon of the same name.

As for Loveyapa, the romantic-comedy film is helmed by Advait Chandan and produced by AGS Entertainment and Phantom Studios. It’s a remake of the 2022 Tamil film, Love Today and was theatrically released on February 7, 2025.

Khushi’s third film, Nadaaniyan stars Ibrahim Ali Khan. The romantic movie, directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment will be released on Netflix soon. As for now, the first track from the film ‘Ishq Mein’ has been unveiled.