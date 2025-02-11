POLL RESULT: Not Kohrra Season 2 but fans are waiting to binge-watch THIS Netflix thriller and so are we

Weeks into 2025, major streaming platforms have already released their slate for the year. The line-up looks promising, guaranteeing the audience an unlimited dose of entertainment. A couple of days ago, we asked viewers to vote for their favorite Netflix thriller they can’t wait to binge-watch. Well, the result of the poll is here, and the clear winner is Delhi Crime Season 3. Check it out!

A couple of days ago, Pinkvilla hosted a poll asking the audience to vote for the upcoming Netflix thrillers they are waiting to binge-watch. They had to choose from shows like Akka, Dabba Cartel, Delhi Crime Season 3, Kohrra Season 2, and Mandala Murders.

Now, days later, we have finally got to know that people are eagerly waiting for the release of Tanuj Chopra’s crime-thriller, Delhi Crime Season 3. With 66% votes, the show emerged as the clear winner of the anonymous poll we conducted.

According to the results at hand, 17% of the audience is excited about Barun Sobti and Mona Singh’s Kohrra Season 2. On the other hand, 10% of people can’t wait for the release of Dabba Cartel, which stars Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, and Sai Tamhankar. Apart from them, Akka and Mandala Murders received 5% votes each.

Here are the poll results:

Coming back to Delhi Crime Season 3, the Tanuj Chopra series stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisth, and Jaya Bhattacharya.

Advertisement

The synopsis of the show, shared by Netflix, reads, “When the search for an injured baby’s missing mother unravels a massive human trafficking operation in India, DIG Vartika Chaturvedi faces the most challenging case of her career.”

It further revealed, “Pitted against the ruthless trafficker Meena, Vartika and her team, Neeti, Bhupi, and the rest, must follow a trail of clues that leads them to uncover a vast trafficking network stretching far beyond India’s borders. As the investigation intensifies, the stakes rise, and the case becomes a defining moment for Madam Sir.”

Produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment, Delhi Crime Season 3 will premiere on Netflix by mid-2025.