POLL RESULT: Post Netflix's 2025 movies announcement, fans are most excited for THIS rom-com; can you guess?

Netflix recently unveiled its slate of movies for 2025, which included a diverse mix. Post the announcement, Pinkvilla conducted a poll to determine the film that the fans were most excited about. The fans have chosen a winner, and it’s an upcoming romantic comedy. Read on to know the results of the poll.

The poll that gave the opportunity to fans to choose the Netflix movie they were looking forward to the most was conducted on February 4, 2025. They were asked to select from the following five options: Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi’s Dhoom Dhaam, Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins, Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s Toaster, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan, as well as R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Aap Jaisa Koi.

The voting was open for two days. According to the votes, Nadaaniyan is the movie that the readers are most excited about. It secured 38% of the votes. It was closely followed by Jewel Thief, which received 34% of the votes, and then Toaster, which got 13%.

Results of the poll for the most awaited Netflix movie of 2025:

Nadaaniyan is a Dharmatic Entertainment Production. It is directed by Shauna Gautam, who assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. The release date is yet to be announced.

Advertisement

In the rom-com, Ibrahim Ali Khan plays the role of Arjun in his acting debut. Khushi Kapoor portrays the character of Pia. The first-look poster showed the pair sitting on the ground and holding each other in an embrace. The caption read, “Every love story has thodi si nadaani (a little bit of foolishness).”

The first song from the soundtrack of Nadaaniyan has also been released. Titled Ishq Mein, it has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is sung by Sachet Tandon, Asees Kaur, and Sachin-Jigar. The romantic track showcases the magical chemistry between Ibrahim and Khushi.