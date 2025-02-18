POLL RESULT: THESE Amazon Prime OTT shows kept fans hooked till last episode; can you guess?

Amazon Prime Video has gifted us with some unforgettable series, and a few have truly kept us glued to our screens from start to finish. These binge-worthy gems have captured our hearts, leaving us eagerly awaiting their sequels. Recently, Pinkvilla conducted a poll asking fans which Amazon Prime show kept them hooked till the very last episode. The results are now in, and they’re bound to surprise you! Keep reading to find out which show came out on top.

In a recent poll by Pinkvilla, viewers were asked to vote for the Amazon Prime Video series that kept them hooked from start to finish. The results are in, and the winner is a tie between the Manoj Bajpayee-led The Family Man and Jaideep Ahlawat’s Paatal Lok. Fans had to choose from a list of popular shows, including The Family Man, Mirzapur, Farzi, Paatal Lok, and Panchayat.

In the poll, The Family Man and Paatal Lok emerged as the top favorites, each securing 30% of the votes, making them the most gripping series on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, only 5% of the audience remained hooked till the end with Mirzapur, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal. Shahid Kapoor's Farzi garnered 15% of the votes, while Panchayat, starring Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta, was loved by 20% of viewers.

Here is the poll result:

Returning to the poll winners, The Family Man is an action-packed Indian thriller featuring Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), a seemingly ordinary man who leads a double life as a secret intelligence officer. Juggling his demanding job and family life, Srikant faces intense challenges, offering a perfect mix of suspense, high-octane action, and humor.

On the other hand, Paatal Lok is a gripping Hindi crime thriller starring Jaideep Ahlawat. The series delves into the darker aspects of society, following a troubled cop investigating a high-profile assassination attempt.

Meanwhile, Panchayat, the next favorite of the audience, is a Hindi-language comedy-drama that centers around Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who, unable to find a job, takes up the role of secretary at a panchayat office in the fictional village of Phulera. The series brings a charming mix of humor, rural life, and relatable struggles.

