POLL RESULTS: After Sanam Teri Kasam’s re-release, fans wish to watch THIS romantic-tragedy and we totally agree
Following Sanam Teri Kasam, we have the results of a poll that reveals which film fans are eager to see back on the big screen. Take a look!
Movie lovers are currently immersed in the season of love, enjoying the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll to determine which romantic tragedy fans would want to watch next. Based on the results, Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla’s Tere Naam has unanimously emerged as the most popular choice.
On Sunday, February 9, we conducted a poll to determine which romantic tragedy fans are most excited to watch in theaters again. Our readers were asked to choose from six celebrated films of Hindi cinema: Tere Naam, Ghajini, Aashiqui 2, Raanjhanaa, Devdas, and Fanaa.
The poll ran for 24 hours, and now that the results are out, it's clear that Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla’s Tere Naam is leading the race. It secured the highest percentage, earning 37% of the votes.
According to the poll, Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor’s iconic film, Aashiqui 2 stood at the second number with 20% of votes. This was followed by a tie between Aamir Khan-Asin starrer Ghajini and Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai starrer Devdas with each having 14% of votes to their credit.
Furthermore, Raanjhanaa, starring Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush, and Abhay Deol, secured fourth place with 10% of the votes, while Fanaa, featuring Aamir Khan and Kajol, received the least votes, earning just 7%.
Here’s the poll result
It is worth mentioning that earlier this month on February 7, several films were re-released in the cinemas to mark the special occasion of Valentine’s week. The names of Sanam Teri Kasam, Jab We Met, Silsila, Chandni, Bareilly Ki Barfi and, Dil To Pagal Hai among others were announced by PVR on their social media handle with the official announcement.
Nonetheless, among all the re-releases, it is Sanam Teri Kasam, led by Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, that has been shining the most, nearly nine years after its original release in 2016.
