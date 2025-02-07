POLL RESULTS: Amid cult classics re-releasing during Valentine’s Week, fans are most excited to watch THIS movie
The results of the poll conducted to determine which re-release fans are most excited to watch are in! Check them out.
Valentine’s Week has officially started today, i.e., February 7, 2025. On this special occasion, several cult classics have been re-released in theaters. As fans prepared to relive their magic on-screen, we at Pinkvilla organized a poll to determine which film fans were most excited to watch. According to the results, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s Jab We Met received the maximum votes.
On February 5, a poll was conducted to gauge excitement for the re-releases. Readers were asked to choose from seven films: Jab We Met, Sanam Teri Kasam, Silsila, Chandni, Dil To Pagal Hai, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Bareilly Ki Barfi.
Now that the results are out, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s beloved rom-com Jab We Met has emerged as the winner, leading the race with 36% of the votes. It is followed by Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s Sanam Teri Kasam, which secured 21% of the votes.
There was a tie between the retro classics—Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha starrer Silsila and Sridevi’s Chandni—with each receiving 15% of the votes. Meanwhile, Dil To Pagal Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor, garnered 9% of the votes. Interestingly, all three of these films were directed by the late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra.
Lastly, Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao, along with Ranbir Kapoor’s Bachna Ae Haseeno, each received 3% of the votes.
Take a look at the complete results:
Apart from these re-releases, two fresh films have also hit theaters for Valentine’s Week—Loveyapa, a romantic comedy starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, and Badass Ravi Kumar, featuring Himesh Reshammiya.
With so many films gracing the silver screen today, which one are you planning to watch?
