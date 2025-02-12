POLL RESULTS: Among all February OTT releases, fans are most excited for THIS Netflix movie; can you guess?

Major streaming platforms have unveiled their content lineup for 2025, promising an exciting dose of entertainment for viewers. Recently, we conducted a poll asking audiences to vote for their most anticipated OTT release of February. The results are in, and Dhoom Dhaam has emerged as the clear favorite!

A few days ago, Pinkvilla conducted a poll inviting audiences to vote for the most anticipated February OTT release they are eager to binge-watch. The options included a mix of exciting shows and movies such as Dhoom Dhaam, Dabba Cartel, Pyaar Testing, Oops Ab Kya?, Crime Beat, and Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story

And now, we have finally got to know that people are eagerly waiting for the release of Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi's Dhoom Dhaam. With 58% votes, the movie emerged as the clear winner of our poll.

According to the poll results, 15% of the audience is eagerly anticipating the thrilling series Crime Beat. Similarly, Dabba Cartel, featuring a stellar cast including Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, and Sai Tamhankar, also secured 15% of the votes. Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story garnered the same percentage, while Oops Ab Kya? and Pyaar Testing failed to register any votes.

Coming back to Yami and Pratik's Dhoom Dhaam, the Netflix movie will release on February 14, 2025. Dhoom Dhaam is a wedding-themed action comedy. The plot of the movie revolves around a newlywed couple, Koyal and Veer. The 2-minute, 31-second trailer offers a peek into the entertaining ride in store for the viewers.

The film's cast includes Prateik Babbar, Eijaz Khan, Kavin Dave, Mukul Chadda, Pavitra Sarkar, Garima Yajnik, and Mushtaq Khan.

The movie is directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. It is written by Aditya Dhar and Aarsh Vora.