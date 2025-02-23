POLL RESULTS: Fans choose their favorite on-screen Maharashtrian queen and we totally get it; Rashmika Mandanna to Priyanka Chopra

Several Hindi films have honored the rich history of Maharashtra by narrating the stories inspired by this soil. These epic dramas have also been appreciated by the audiences, and here at Pinkvilla, we conducted a poll to determine fans’ most favorite on-screen Maharashtrian queen. Now, as the results are out, read ahead to find out who the winner is.

On Friday, February 21, a poll was conducted by us for our readers. They were asked to choose their favorite on-screen Maharashtrian queen by casting their vote against their pick.

They were given 4 options to choose from that included — Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai in Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava, Kajol as Savitribai Malusare in Om Raut’s Tanhaji or Kriti Sanon as Parvarti Bai in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat.

After 24 hours of voting, the results are out with Priyanka Chopra achieving a clean sweep out of all the options. Her portrayal of Kashibai stood as the fans’ favorite that got the maximum number of votes, i.e., 67%. It is followed by Rashmika Mandanna, who got 24% of the votes for her performance of Maharani Yesubai in Chhaava alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Kajol has secured third position for her performance of Savitribai Malusare with 10% of votes, while Kriti Sanon as Parvarti Bai preceded her a little behind by 2%.

Check out the poll’s result

Notably, the result doesn’t come as a surprise really, considering edits of Chopra’s performance are often seen making waves online.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bajirao Mastani was released back in 2015 and also featured Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The celebrated film narrates the story of a brave and ambitious Peshwa who falls in love with Mastani, a beautiful and fierce warrior. Their love is put to the test when Bajirao’s first wife, Kashibai, and her family refuse to accept her.