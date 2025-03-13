POLL RESULTS: Fans choose their favorite Saif Ali Khan’s romantic-comedy film; can you guess?
Here is the result of the poll that was conducted to determine fans’ favorite rom-com film led by Saif Ali Khan. Check out the choice made by our readers.
When it comes to Bollywood romantic comedies, Saif Ali Khan's movies are beloved by many fans. Recently, Pinkvilla ran a poll to find out which of his films are the favorites among viewers.
The results are in, so keep reading to discover what fans chose!
Result of the poll
The poll to determine fans’ favorite Saif Ali Khan’s rom-com was conducted on March 11, 2025. Our readers were asked to make a choice out of five options: Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Hum Tum (2004), Salaam Namaste (2005) and Cocktail (2012). The voting lines were open for 24 hours and clearly, Kunal Kohli’s Hum Tum secured the maximum number of votes.
Making a clean sweep, Hum Tum secured 50% of votes which is the highest vote percentage out of the lot. It is followed by a tie between Dil Chahta Hai and Cocktail with each securing 12.50% of votes.
Another iconic film, Kal Ho Naa Ho, has surprisingly secured the third position with 18.75% of the votes. Last but not least, the poll concluded with the lowest number of votes secured by Salaam Namaste with only 6% of the votes.
Speaking of the most favorite film chosen by fans, Hum Tum was released in 2003. It featured Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles with a cameo appearance by Abhishek Bachchan. Kirron Kher and Rishi Kapoor were seen in key roles.
Directed by Kunal Kohli, Hum Tum is a light-hearted yet beautiful love story between a cartoonist, Karan Kapoor (Saif Ali Khan) and a confident woman, Riya Prakash (Rani Mukerji). The duo meet on a flight and end up disliking each other. Nonetheless, fate has other plans for them and they keep meeting each other at different stages of their lives only to end up together.
