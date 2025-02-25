POLL RESULTS: Fans enjoyed watching Bobby Deol in THIS menacing role most; can you guess?

"Bobby Deol is one of the most loved and versatile actors in the industry, having proven his mettle. He is known for his diverse roles, and recently, Pinkvilla conducted a poll to determine which of his on-screen performances fans loved the most. After the voting, Animal's Abrar Haque emerged as the winner.

On February 22, a poll was conducted to find out which Bobby Deol character audiences enjoyed watching the most. Readers were asked to choose from the following roles: Abrar Haque from Animal, Badal from Barsaat, Vicky from Soldier, Sahil Sinha from Gupt, and Baba Nirala from Aashram.

Now that the results are in, Animal's Abrar Haque has emerged as the winner, leading the poll with 35% of the votes. Following closely behind is Aashram's Baba Nirala, which secured 29% of the votes.

Bobby's iconic Soldier character earned a total of 24% of the votes, while Barsaat's Badal received 12%. Meanwhile, Gupt's Sahil Sinha, surprisingly, did not receive any votes.

In Animal (2023), Bobby Deol portrays Abrar Haque, a menacing and ruthless antagonist who exudes power and dominance. As the silent yet terrifying leader of a criminal syndicate, Abrar relies more on his intimidating presence than words, making him an unforgettable villain.

His cold-blooded nature and intense action sequences showcase his brutality, adding depth to the film’s high-octane narrative. Bobby Deol’s portrayal of Abrar received widespread acclaim, with fans praising his fierce screen presence and transformation into a formidable antagonist.

His role in Animal redefined his career, proving his versatility and ability to command attention with minimal dialogue. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deol will be next seen in Ek Badnaam Aashram season 3 part 2.

Ek Badnaam Aashram remains one of the most acclaimed Indian OTT series and is gearing up for its latest season. The new installment is set to premiere on Amazon MX Player on February 27, 2025.