POLL RESULTS: Fans have voted for Sanya Malhotra's best performance and it isn't Dangal; can you guess?

Sanya Malhotra is receiving widespread praise for her performance in the social drama Mrs. Recognized as one of the most gifted actors in the industry, she has consistently impressed audiences with her talent. Recently, on her birthday, February 25, 2025, Pinkvilla conducted a poll allowing fans to vote for their favorite performance of hers, and Mrs. emerged as the winner.

On February 25, a poll was conducted to determine which Sanya Malhotra performance audiences enjoyed the most. Readers were asked to choose from the following movies: Mrs., Dangal, Badhaai Ho, Pagglait, and Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

Now that the results are in, Mrs. has emerged as the winner, leading the poll with 54.55% of the votes. Dangal and Pagglait followed closely behind, each securing 18.18% of the votes.

Badhaai Ho received a total of 9.09% of the votes. Meanwhile, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, surprisingly, did not receive any votes.

Sanya Malhotra's latest film, Mrs., is now available to stream on ZEE5. The film explores themes of marriage and patriarchy. It serves as the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. In Mrs., Sanya portrays Richa, a dancer navigating the struggles of being a housewife.

The movie follows the journey of a married woman with a passion for dance as she grapples with the challenges of adjusting to her new role as a wife. While striving to stay true to herself, she navigates societal expectations within her marriage.

The story revolves around Richa, a dedicated dancer and instructor, who marries Diwakar, a wealthy doctor. However, after marriage, Richa is expected to conform to traditional wifely responsibilities.

Mrs has been directed by Aarti Kadav. Apart from Sanya Malhotra, Nishant Dahiya, Siya Mahajan and Kanwaljit Singh play pivotal roles in the film. Mrs is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Harman Baweja and Smita Baliga.